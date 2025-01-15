Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹340.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹340.1. The stock reached a high of ₹358.3 and a low of ₹340.9 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹108,625.6 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has experienced a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.3, with a BSE trading volume of 955,194 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.1
|Support 1
|346.1
|Resistance 2
|369.05
|Support 2
|335.05
|Resistance 3
|380.1
|Support 3
|329.1
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 34.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹358.3 & ₹340.9 yesterday to end at ₹357.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend