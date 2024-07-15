Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹441.35 and closed at ₹440.35. The high for the day was ₹442.1 and the low was ₹432.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹138693.71 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 331584 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹433.80. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have gained 95.65%, reaching ₹433.80. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|-8.4%
|6 Months
|21.33%
|YTD
|30.68%
|1 Year
|95.65%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.65
|Support 1
|429.85
|Resistance 2
|445.8
|Support 2
|426.2
|Resistance 3
|449.45
|Support 3
|420.05
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.1 & ₹432.45 yesterday to end at ₹434.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.