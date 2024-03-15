Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 371.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 371.75. The high for the day was 386.25, while the low was 365.6. The market capitalization stands at 122844.83 crore. The 52-week high and low are 433.2 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,219,508 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:00:09 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹384.45, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹371.75

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 384.45, with a percent change of 3.42 and a net change of 12.7.

15 Mar 2024, 08:03:06 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹371.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE had a volume of 1,219,508 shares with a closing price of 371.75.

Chat with MintGenie