Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹371.75. The high for the day was ₹386.25, while the low was ₹365.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹122844.83 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹433.2 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,219,508 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹384.45, with a percent change of 3.42 and a net change of 12.7.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE had a volume of 1,219,508 shares with a closing price of ₹371.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!