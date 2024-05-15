Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹431.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹430.3

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST Trade

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 430.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.