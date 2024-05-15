Active Stocks
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 431.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's 430.3
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹431.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹430.3

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 430.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Power Share Price Highlights

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power's stock price on the last day opened at 413, reached a high of 431.95, and a low of 412.5, closing at 411.8. The market capitalization stands at 137,495.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 464.3 and 201.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,846,575 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:05:57 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:40:12 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power reported a ROE of 12.09% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment value of 4.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.56% and 12.05%, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:09:10 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has shown an earnings per share (EPS) growth of 51.54% and a revenue growth of 23.70% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 614489.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:34:25 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 28.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6554
    Strong Sell5555
15 May 2024, 06:01:37 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.27% to reach 431.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Energy is declining, while Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are on the upswing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1837.648.12.692016.0816.0291081.81
Adani Power639.812.151.94647.0214.0246767.02
Tata Power431.451.150.27464.3201.75137934.21
Adani Energy Solutions1023.01.10.111250.0686.9114114.9
JSW Energy598.0-2.1-0.35651.55240.098144.46
15 May 2024, 05:32:02 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock traded at a low of 430.35 and a high of 439.95 during the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:33:02 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by 0.0%; Futures open interest increased by 1.4%

15 May 2024, 03:54:41 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed today at ₹431.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price closed the day at 431.45 - a 0.27% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 437.03 , 443.22 , 446.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 427.58 , 424.32 , 418.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:50:30 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -27.02% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded until 3 PM is 27.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 431.45, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:34:57 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:21:00 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹430.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 430.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 418.33 and 436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58:55 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days422.39
10 Days436.76
20 Days432.93
50 Days407.61
100 Days381.08
300 Days317.43
15 May 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56:44 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -16.24% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 2 PM is 16.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 432.9, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:40:35 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 432.88 and 430.73 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 430.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 432.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1433.55Support 1431.0
Resistance 2434.75Support 2429.65
Resistance 3436.1Support 3428.45
15 May 2024, 02:16:06 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:01:31 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹432.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 432.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 418.33 and 436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55:46 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.33% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 1 PM is 14.33% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 431.5, down by 0.28%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.

15 May 2024, 01:35:45 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 433.95 and 430.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 430.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 433.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.88Support 1430.73
Resistance 2433.92Support 2429.62
Resistance 3435.03Support 3428.58
15 May 2024, 01:13:40 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 1.15%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:00:06 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock reached a low of 430.65 and a high of 439.95 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:55:02 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -6.92% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 6.92% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently trading at 432.2, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:37:09 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 434.97 and 431.07 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 431.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 434.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1433.95Support 1430.8
Resistance 2435.9Support 2429.6
Resistance 3437.1Support 3427.65
15 May 2024, 12:24:26 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20:49 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹432.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 432.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 418.33 and 436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:54:17 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.31% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Power until 11 AM is 2.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at 433.4, up by 0.72%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:34:25 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 437.93 and 429.08 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 429.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 437.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.97Support 1431.07
Resistance 2437.13Support 2429.33
Resistance 3438.87Support 3427.17
15 May 2024, 11:20:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹434.4, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 434.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 418.33 and 436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15:02 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach 434.15, following the upward trend of its peer companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a slight dip of -0.11% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1826.036.52.042016.0816.0289244.33
Adani Power640.6513.02.07647.0214.0247094.86
Tata Power434.153.850.89464.3201.75138797.4
Adani Energy Solutions1024.72.80.271250.0686.9114304.53
JSW Energy604.94.80.8651.55240.099276.89
15 May 2024, 11:05:37 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:51:25 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.55% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 10 AM is 5.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at 433.35, up by 0.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:34:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 439.95 & a low of 431.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.93Support 1429.08
Resistance 2443.37Support 2425.67
Resistance 3446.78Support 3420.23
15 May 2024, 10:16:32 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:54:16 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 1.3% to reach 435.9, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have seen a rise of 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1817.7528.251.582016.0816.0287937.5
Adani Power638.711.051.76647.0214.0246342.76
Tata Power435.95.61.3464.3201.75139356.87
Adani Energy Solutions1033.311.41.121250.0686.9115263.86
JSW Energy613.8513.752.29651.55240.0100745.78
15 May 2024, 09:42:27 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.57%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:36:30 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹438, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 436.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 442.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 442.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20:40 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.89% and is currently trading at 438.45. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have gained 106.75%, reaching 438.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months15.39%
6 Months67.42%
YTD29.56%
1 Year106.75%
15 May 2024, 08:52:38 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.58Support 1418.33
Resistance 2442.87Support 2406.37
Resistance 3454.83Support 3400.08
15 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20499 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1846 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹411.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 431.95 & 412.5 yesterday to end at 411.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

