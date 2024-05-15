Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹431.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹430.3

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power's stock price on the last day opened at ₹413, reached a high of ₹431.95, and a low of ₹412.5, closing at ₹411.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹137,495.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹464.3 and ₹201.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,846,575 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power reported a ROE of 12.09% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment value of 4.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.56% and 12.05%, respectively.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has shown an earnings per share (EPS) growth of 51.54% and a revenue growth of 23.70% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 614489.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% in the fourth quarter.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 28.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.27% to reach ₹431.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. JSW Energy is declining, while Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are on the upswing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1837.6
|48.1
|2.69
|2016.0
|816.0
|291081.81
|Adani Power
|639.8
|12.15
|1.94
|647.0
|214.0
|246767.02
|Tata Power
|431.45
|1.15
|0.27
|464.3
|201.75
|137934.21
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1023.0
|1.1
|0.11
|1250.0
|686.9
|114114.9
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|-2.1
|-0.35
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock traded at a low of ₹430.35 and a high of ₹439.95 during the current trading day.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by 0.0%; Futures open interest increased by 1.4%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: null
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed today at ₹431.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹430.3
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹431.45 - a 0.27% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 437.03 , 443.22 , 446.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 427.58 , 424.32 , 418.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -27.02% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded until 3 PM is 27.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹431.45, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live:
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹430.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹430.3
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹430.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹418.33 and ₹436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|422.39
|10 Days
|436.76
|20 Days
|432.93
|50 Days
|407.61
|100 Days
|381.08
|300 Days
|317.43
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -16.24% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 2 PM is 16.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹432.9, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 432.88 and 430.73 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 430.73 and selling near the hourly resistance of 432.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|433.55
|Support 1
|431.0
|Resistance 2
|434.75
|Support 2
|429.65
|Resistance 3
|436.1
|Support 3
|428.45
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹432.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹430.3
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹432.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹418.33 and ₹436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.33% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 1 PM is 14.33% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹431.5, down by 0.28%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 433.95 and 430.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 430.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 433.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.88
|Support 1
|430.73
|Resistance 2
|433.92
|Support 2
|429.62
|Resistance 3
|435.03
|Support 3
|428.58
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 1.15%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹430.65 and a high of ₹439.95 on the current day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -6.92% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 6.92% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently trading at ₹432.2, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 434.97 and 431.07 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 431.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 434.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|433.95
|Support 1
|430.8
|Resistance 2
|435.9
|Support 2
|429.6
|Resistance 3
|437.1
|Support 3
|427.65
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹432.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹430.3
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹432.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹418.33 and ₹436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2.31% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tata Power until 11 AM is 2.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹433.4, up by 0.72%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 437.93 and 429.08 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 429.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 437.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.97
|Support 1
|431.07
|Resistance 2
|437.13
|Support 2
|429.33
|Resistance 3
|438.87
|Support 3
|427.17
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹434.4, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹430.3
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹434.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹418.33 and ₹436.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹418.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 436.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach ₹434.15, following the upward trend of its peer companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a slight dip of -0.11% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1826.0
|36.5
|2.04
|2016.0
|816.0
|289244.33
|Adani Power
|640.65
|13.0
|2.07
|647.0
|214.0
|247094.86
|Tata Power
|434.15
|3.85
|0.89
|464.3
|201.75
|138797.4
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1024.7
|2.8
|0.27
|1250.0
|686.9
|114304.53
|JSW Energy
|604.9
|4.8
|0.8
|651.55
|240.0
|99276.89
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.55% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 10 AM is 5.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹433.35, up by 0.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 439.95 & a low of 431.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.93
|Support 1
|429.08
|Resistance 2
|443.37
|Support 2
|425.67
|Resistance 3
|446.78
|Support 3
|420.23
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates:
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 1.3% to reach ₹435.9, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have seen a rise of 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1817.75
|28.25
|1.58
|2016.0
|816.0
|287937.5
|Adani Power
|638.7
|11.05
|1.76
|647.0
|214.0
|246342.76
|Tata Power
|435.9
|5.6
|1.3
|464.3
|201.75
|139356.87
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1033.3
|11.4
|1.12
|1250.0
|686.9
|115263.86
|JSW Energy
|613.85
|13.75
|2.29
|651.55
|240.0
|100745.78
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.57%; Futures open interest increased by 0.63%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹438, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹430.3
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹436.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹442.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹442.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.89% and is currently trading at ₹438.45. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have gained 106.75%, reaching ₹438.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.39%
|3 Months
|15.39%
|6 Months
|67.42%
|YTD
|29.56%
|1 Year
|106.75%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.58
|Support 1
|418.33
|Resistance 2
|442.87
|Support 2
|406.37
|Resistance 3
|454.83
|Support 3
|400.08
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20499 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1846 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹411.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹431.95 & ₹412.5 yesterday to end at ₹411.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
