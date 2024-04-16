Active Stocks
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares plunge in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares plunge in trading today

7 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 431.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 400.15 and closed at 437.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 441.4, while the low was 400.15. The market capitalization stood at 137,878.9 crore. The 52-week high was 444.1 and the 52-week low was 193.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5,077,759 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:10:40 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between 426.45 as the low and 435.8 as the high on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02:50 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹431.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹431.5

As of the latest data, Tata Power stock is priced at 431.45, with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:41:46 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 440.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 7.15 (-1.38%) & 4.2 (-5.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 8.55 (-0.58%) & 4.9 (-1.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:38 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.150.00.0298.95171.23254975.42
Adani Power597.15.951.01647.0185.1230297.82
Tata Power433.41.90.44444.1193.05138557.63
Adani Energy Solutions1040.751.050.11250.0686.9116094.9
JSW Energy603.15-6.2-1.02632.35240.098948.94
16 Apr 2024, 10:20:45 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹433.65, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹431.5

Tata Power stock is currently trading at 433.65 with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10:42 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock reached a high of 435.8 and a low of 426.45 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00:07 AM IST

Tata Power April futures opened at 431.25 as against previous close of 433.1

Tata Power's current spot price is 432.25 with a bid price of 432.65 and an offer price of 432.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 6750 and a bid quantity of 10125. Additionally, the open interest stands at 91020375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:43:25 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹432.35, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹431.5

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 432.35 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.1%
3 Months20.14%
6 Months69.39%
YTD29.94%
1 Year119.87%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹431.5, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹437.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 431.5 with a percent change of -1.27, resulting in a net change of -5.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.

16 Apr 2024, 08:03:09 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹437.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power recorded a volume of 5077759 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 437.05.

