Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares plunge in trading today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹400.15 and closed at ₹437.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹441.4, while the low was ₹400.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,878.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹444.1 and the 52-week low was ₹193.05. The BSE volume for the day was 5,077,759 shares traded.
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹426.45 as the low and ₹435.8 as the high on the current day.
As of the latest data, Tata Power stock is priced at ₹431.45, with a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Tata Power at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹440.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.15 (-1.38%) & ₹4.2 (-5.62%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.55 (-0.58%) & ₹4.9 (-1.01%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.15
|0.0
|0.0
|298.95
|171.23
|254975.42
|Adani Power
|597.1
|5.95
|1.01
|647.0
|185.1
|230297.82
|Tata Power
|433.4
|1.9
|0.44
|444.1
|193.05
|138557.63
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1040.75
|1.05
|0.1
|1250.0
|686.9
|116094.9
|JSW Energy
|603.15
|-6.2
|-1.02
|632.35
|240.0
|98948.94
Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹433.65 with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power stock reached a high of ₹435.8 and a low of ₹426.45 on the current day.
Tata Power's current spot price is 432.25 with a bid price of 432.65 and an offer price of 432.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 6750 and a bid quantity of 10125. Additionally, the open interest stands at 91020375.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹432.35 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.1%
|3 Months
|20.14%
|6 Months
|69.39%
|YTD
|29.94%
|1 Year
|119.87%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹431.5 with a percent change of -1.27, resulting in a net change of -5.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power recorded a volume of 5077759 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹437.05.
