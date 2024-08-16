Explore
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 405.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 410 and closed slightly lower at 408.3. The stock reached a high of 412.9 and dipped to a low of 403.1. With a market capitalization of 129,587.0 crore, the company's 52-week range is between 470.85 and 228.1. The BSE saw a trading volume of 1,354,632 shares for Tata Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:34:18 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹409.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹405.55

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 409.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 401.4 and 411.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 401.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 411.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:22:17 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.18%, currently trading at 410.35. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 75.41% to reach 410.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.78%
3 Months-13.26%
6 Months8.5%
YTD22.07%
1 Year75.41%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1411.2Support 1401.4
Resistance 2416.95Support 2397.35
Resistance 3421.0Support 3391.6
16 Aug 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 14.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 261.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5533
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell3345
16 Aug 2024, 08:20:54 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20123 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1354 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04:58 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹408.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 412.9 & 403.1 yesterday to end at 405.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

