Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST Trade

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 405.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.