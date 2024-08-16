Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹410 and closed slightly lower at ₹408.3. The stock reached a high of ₹412.9 and dipped to a low of ₹403.1. With a market capitalization of ₹129,587.0 crore, the company's 52-week range is between ₹470.85 and ₹228.1. The BSE saw a trading volume of 1,354,632 shares for Tata Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹409.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹401.4 and ₹411.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹401.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 411.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.18%, currently trading at ₹410.35. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 75.41% to reach ₹410.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.78%
|3 Months
|-13.26%
|6 Months
|8.5%
|YTD
|22.07%
|1 Year
|75.41%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|411.2
|Support 1
|401.4
|Resistance 2
|416.95
|Support 2
|397.35
|Resistance 3
|421.0
|Support 3
|391.6
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 14.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1354 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹412.9 & ₹403.1 yesterday to end at ₹405.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.