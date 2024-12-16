Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 433.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 431.05 and closed at 433.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 432.4 and a low of 420.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 138,534 crore, Tata Power's 52-week high stands at 494.85, while the low is 312.6. The BSE volume for the day was 663,176 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1433.77Support 1421.67
Resistance 2439.13Support 2414.93
Resistance 3445.87Support 3409.57
16 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 9.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11175 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 663 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹433.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 432.4 & 420.5 yesterday to end at 428.3. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

