Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹431.05 and closed at ₹433.65, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹432.4 and a low of ₹420.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹138,534 crore, Tata Power's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85, while the low is ₹312.6. The BSE volume for the day was 663,176 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|433.77
|Support 1
|421.67
|Resistance 2
|439.13
|Support 2
|414.93
|Resistance 3
|445.87
|Support 3
|409.57
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 9.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 663 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.4 & ₹420.5 yesterday to end at ₹428.3. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.