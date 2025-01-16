Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹360.7 and closed at ₹357.15, experiencing a high of ₹371.5 and a low of ₹355.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,057.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 996,448 shares for Tata Power.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.15%, currently trading at ₹369.70. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have risen by 3.40%, reaching ₹369.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 5.05%, climbing to 23213.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.3%
|3 Months
|-15.69%
|6 Months
|-16.35%
|YTD
|-6.87%
|1 Year
|3.4%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.58
|Support 1
|356.93
|Resistance 2
|379.92
|Support 2
|348.62
|Resistance 3
|388.23
|Support 3
|341.28
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 31.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹371.5 & ₹355.85 yesterday to end at ₹365.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend