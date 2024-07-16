Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 434.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 435.9 and closed at 434.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 442.4 and the low was 431. The market capitalization stands at 140339.31 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 990,560 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 24.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell7765
    Strong Sell4455
16 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9967 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹434.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442.4 & 431 yesterday to end at 439.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

