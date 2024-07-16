Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹435.9 and closed at ₹434.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹442.4 and the low was ₹431. The market capitalization stands at ₹140339.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 990,560 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 24.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.4 & ₹431 yesterday to end at ₹439.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend