Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 433.9, up 0.57% from yesterday's 431.45

51 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 431.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Highlights

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 434.35, reached a high of 439.95, and a low of 430.35 before closing at 430.3. The market capitalization stood at 137,862.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 201.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 972,506 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 12.09%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the same period was 4.99%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.56% and 12.05%, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has shown an EPS growth of 51.54% and a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 614489.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicting a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 29.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3234
    Buy3332
    Hold2322
    Sell6554
    Strong Sell5555
16 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.57% to reach 433.9, outperforming its industry peers. Adani Green Energy and JSW Energy are declining, while Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1836.35-1.25-0.072016.0816.0290883.8
Adani Power639.950.150.02647.8214.0246824.88
Tata Power433.92.450.57464.3201.75138717.48
Adani Energy Solutions1032.3511.41.121250.0686.9115157.89
JSW Energy594.0-4.0-0.67651.55240.097487.97
16 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The Tata Power stock reached a low of 426.75 and a high of 436.15 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.87%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed today at ₹433.9, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹431.45

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price closed the day at 433.9 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 437.45 , 440.65 , 445.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 428.95 , 423.65 , 420.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -36.09% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded until 3 PM is 36.09% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 433.9, showing a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹434.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹431.45

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 434.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.58 and 437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days421.19
10 Days434.98
20 Days433.63
50 Days408.71
100 Days382.08
300 Days318.49
16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -46.54% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded up to 2 PM is 46.54% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 431.7, a decrease of 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 431.22 and 428.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 428.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 431.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1431.72Support 1427.72
Resistance 2433.23Support 2425.23
Resistance 3435.72Support 3423.72
16 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹428.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹431.45

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 428.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.58 and 437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -51.46% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Until 1 PM, the volume of Tata Power traded was 51.46% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was at 427.65, showing a decrease of 0.88%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock reached a high of 431.85 and a low of 428.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 429.88 and 428.62, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while potential new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1431.22Support 1428.12
Resistance 2433.08Support 2426.88
Resistance 3434.32Support 3425.02
16 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The Tata Power stock had a low of 428.5 and a high of 436.15 on the current day of trading.

16 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -51.35% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 51.35% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 431.15, a decrease of 0.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 432.72 and 429.17 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 429.17 and selling near the hourly resistance of 432.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.48Support 1429.88
Resistance 2433.82Support 2428.62
Resistance 3435.08Support 3427.28
16 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days421.19
10 Days434.98
20 Days433.63
50 Days408.71
100 Days382.08
300 Days318.49
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹431.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹431.45

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 431.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.58 and 437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.09% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is down by 55.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 431, a decrease of 0.1%. It is crucial to consider both volume and price when analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 434.6 and 429.7 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 429.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 434.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1432.72Support 1429.17
Resistance 2434.68Support 2427.58
Resistance 3436.27Support 3425.62
16 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹429.55, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹431.45

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 429.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.58 and 437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's share price dropped by 0.32% to reach 430.05, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are declining, whereas Adani Power is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1823.9-13.7-0.752016.0816.0288911.68
Adani Power641.551.750.27647.8214.0247441.99
Tata Power430.05-1.4-0.32464.3201.75137486.63
Adani Energy Solutions1020.8-0.15-0.011250.0686.9113869.49
JSW Energy596.8-1.2-0.2651.55240.097947.51
16 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.11% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 10 AM is 58.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 432.45, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 433.5 & a low of 428.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.6Support 1429.7
Resistance 2436.5Support 2426.7
Resistance 3439.5Support 3424.8
16 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.02% to reach 431.55, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas JSW Energy is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.23% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1809.95-27.65-1.52016.0816.0286701.96
Adani Power634.3-5.5-0.86647.8214.0244645.7
Tata Power431.550.10.02464.3201.75137966.18
Adani Energy Solutions1020.25-0.7-0.071250.0686.9113808.14
JSW Energy599.151.150.19651.55240.098333.2
16 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 1.25%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹430.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹431.45

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 430.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 427.58 and 437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.25% today and is currently trading at 432.55. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 104.07% to reach 432.55, while the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months13.57%
6 Months66.4%
YTD29.85%
1 Year104.07%
16 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.03Support 1427.58
Resistance 2443.22Support 2424.32
Resistance 3446.48Support 3418.13
16 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19155 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 972 k.

16 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹430.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 439.95 & 430.35 yesterday to end at 430.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.