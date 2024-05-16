Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 433.9, up 0.57% from yesterday's 431.45

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹434.35, reached a high of ₹439.95, and a low of ₹430.35 before closing at ₹430.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,862.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹201.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 972,506 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 12.09%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the same period was 4.99%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.56% and 12.05%, respectively.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has shown an EPS growth of 51.54% and a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 614489.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicting a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% for the fourth quarter.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 29.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.57% to reach ₹433.9, outperforming its industry peers. Adani Green Energy and JSW Energy are declining, while Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1836.35
|-1.25
|-0.07
|2016.0
|816.0
|290883.8
|Adani Power
|639.95
|0.15
|0.02
|647.8
|214.0
|246824.88
|Tata Power
|433.9
|2.45
|0.57
|464.3
|201.75
|138717.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1032.35
|11.4
|1.12
|1250.0
|686.9
|115157.89
|JSW Energy
|594.0
|-4.0
|-0.67
|651.55
|240.0
|97487.97
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹426.75 and a high of ₹436.15 on the current day.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹433.9 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 437.45 , 440.65 , 445.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 428.95 , 423.65 , 420.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded until 3 PM is 36.09% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹433.9, showing a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹434.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.58 and ₹437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|421.19
|10 Days
|434.98
|20 Days
|433.63
|50 Days
|408.71
|100 Days
|382.08
|300 Days
|318.49
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded up to 2 PM is 46.54% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹431.7, a decrease of 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 431.22 and 428.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 428.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 431.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|431.72
|Support 1
|427.72
|Resistance 2
|433.23
|Support 2
|425.23
|Resistance 3
|435.72
|Support 3
|423.72
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹428.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.58 and ₹437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Until 1 PM, the volume of Tata Power traded was 51.46% lower compared to yesterday. The price of the stock was at ₹427.65, showing a decrease of 0.88%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power's stock reached a high of 431.85 and a low of 428.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 429.88 and 428.62, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while potential new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|431.22
|Support 1
|428.12
|Resistance 2
|433.08
|Support 2
|426.88
|Resistance 3
|434.32
|Support 3
|425.02
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The Tata Power stock had a low of ₹428.5 and a high of ₹436.15 on the current day of trading.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 51.35% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹431.15, a decrease of 0.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 432.72 and 429.17 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 429.17 and selling near the hourly resistance of 432.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.48
|Support 1
|429.88
|Resistance 2
|433.82
|Support 2
|428.62
|Resistance 3
|435.08
|Support 3
|427.28
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|421.19
|10 Days
|434.98
|20 Days
|433.63
|50 Days
|408.71
|100 Days
|382.08
|300 Days
|318.49
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹431.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.58 and ₹437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is down by 55.09% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹431, a decrease of 0.1%. It is crucial to consider both volume and price when analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 434.6 and 429.7 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 429.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 434.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.72
|Support 1
|429.17
|Resistance 2
|434.68
|Support 2
|427.58
|Resistance 3
|436.27
|Support 3
|425.62
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹429.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.58 and ₹437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's share price dropped by 0.32% to reach ₹430.05, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are declining, whereas Adani Power is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1823.9
|-13.7
|-0.75
|2016.0
|816.0
|288911.68
|Adani Power
|641.55
|1.75
|0.27
|647.8
|214.0
|247441.99
|Tata Power
|430.05
|-1.4
|-0.32
|464.3
|201.75
|137486.63
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1020.8
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1250.0
|686.9
|113869.49
|JSW Energy
|596.8
|-1.2
|-0.2
|651.55
|240.0
|97947.51
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 10 AM is 58.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹432.45, down by 0.23%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 433.5 & a low of 428.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.6
|Support 1
|429.7
|Resistance 2
|436.5
|Support 2
|426.7
|Resistance 3
|439.5
|Support 3
|424.8
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.02% to reach ₹431.55, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas JSW Energy is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.23% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1809.95
|-27.65
|-1.5
|2016.0
|816.0
|286701.96
|Adani Power
|634.3
|-5.5
|-0.86
|647.8
|214.0
|244645.7
|Tata Power
|431.55
|0.1
|0.02
|464.3
|201.75
|137966.18
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1020.25
|-0.7
|-0.07
|1250.0
|686.9
|113808.14
|JSW Energy
|599.15
|1.15
|0.19
|651.55
|240.0
|98333.2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate the possibility of a downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹430.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹427.58 and ₹437.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹427.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.25% today and is currently trading at ₹432.55. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 104.07% to reach ₹432.55, while the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|13.57%
|6 Months
|66.4%
|YTD
|29.85%
|1 Year
|104.07%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.03
|Support 1
|427.58
|Resistance 2
|443.22
|Support 2
|424.32
|Resistance 3
|446.48
|Support 3
|418.13
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 972 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹439.95 & ₹430.35 yesterday to end at ₹430.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
