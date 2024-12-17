LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 425.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.