Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹428.3, maintaining a stable position throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹430.45 and a low of ₹424.5. With a market capitalization of ₹136,904.3 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its resilience in the market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6, with a trading volume of 189,176 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%
Tata Power Live Updates: An increase in the futures price and higher open interest in Tata Power indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹427.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹425.4
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹427.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹422.93 and ₹428.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹422.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 428.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹424.55. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have increased by 27.70%, reaching ₹424.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, now at 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.46%
|3 Months
|-2.57%
|6 Months
|-5.16%
|YTD
|28.1%
|1 Year
|27.7%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|428.98
|Support 1
|422.93
|Resistance 2
|432.72
|Support 2
|420.62
|Resistance 3
|435.03
|Support 3
|416.88
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 10.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10813 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹428.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹430.45 & ₹424.5 yesterday to end at ₹425.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend