Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 425.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 428.3, maintaining a stable position throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 430.45 and a low of 424.5. With a market capitalization of 136,904.3 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its resilience in the market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 494.85 and a low of 312.6, with a trading volume of 189,176 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.06%

Tata Power Live Updates: An increase in the futures price and higher open interest in Tata Power indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 Dec 2024, 09:36:12 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹427.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹425.4

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 427.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 422.93 and 428.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 422.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 428.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19:15 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at 424.55. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have increased by 27.70%, reaching 424.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, now at 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.46%
3 Months-2.57%
6 Months-5.16%
YTD28.1%
1 Year27.7%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47:40 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1428.98Support 1422.93
Resistance 2432.72Support 2420.62
Resistance 3435.03Support 3416.88
17 Dec 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 10.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:21:16 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10813 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:22 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹428.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 430.45 & 424.5 yesterday to end at 425.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

