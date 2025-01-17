Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹372.25 and closed at ₹365.5, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹373.8 and a low of ₹368.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹116,773.70 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 542,209 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 542 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.8 & ₹368.15 yesterday to end at ₹368.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend