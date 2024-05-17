Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹436.3, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹434.6, a close price of ₹431.45, a high of ₹436.15, and a low of ₹426.75. The market capitalization was at ₹138,645.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,120,977 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 12.09%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 4.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 11.56% in the current fiscal year and 12.05% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has shown an EPS growth of 51.54% and a revenue growth of 23.70% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 614489.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% in the fourth quarter.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 29.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach ₹436.3, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and JSW Energy are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions is seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1829.75
|-14.0
|-0.76
|2016.0
|816.0
|289838.34
|Adani Power
|635.75
|-4.2
|-0.66
|651.6
|214.0
|245204.96
|Tata Power
|436.3
|2.4
|0.55
|464.3
|201.75
|139484.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1033.0
|0.65
|0.06
|1250.0
|686.9
|115230.39
|JSW Energy
|592.9
|-1.1
|-0.19
|651.55
|240.0
|97307.44
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock's today's high price was ₹438.2 and the low price was ₹432.6.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed today at ₹436.3, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹433.9
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹436.3 - a 0.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 438.95 , 441.6 , 444.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 433.0 , 429.7 , 427.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.79% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 3 PM is 17.79% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹436.3, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live:
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹436.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹433.9
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹436.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.95 and ₹437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|420.39
|10 Days
|433.22
|20 Days
|433.71
|50 Days
|409.78
|100 Days
|383.01
|300 Days
|319.57
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -12.95% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded by 2 PM is down by 12.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹435.85, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could suggest further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 436.17 and 434.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 434.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.27
|Support 1
|434.77
|Resistance 2
|436.98
|Support 2
|433.98
|Resistance 3
|437.77
|Support 3
|433.27
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹435.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹433.9
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹435.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.95 and ₹437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -6.83% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 1 PM is 6.83% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹435.4, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further declines in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 436.28 and 435.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 435.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.17
|Support 1
|434.27
|Resistance 2
|436.98
|Support 2
|433.18
|Resistance 3
|438.07
|Support 3
|432.37
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, along with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power, indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹432.6 and a high of ₹438.2.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -15.18% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 15.18% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹435, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 436.58 and 434.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 434.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.28
|Support 1
|435.13
|Resistance 2
|436.72
|Support 2
|434.42
|Resistance 3
|437.43
|Support 3
|433.98
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|420.39
|10 Days
|433.22
|20 Days
|433.71
|50 Days
|409.78
|100 Days
|383.01
|300 Days
|319.57
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹435.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹433.9
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹435.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.95 and ₹437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -12.61% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 12.61% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹435.75, down 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 436.9 and 433.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 433.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 436.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.58
|Support 1
|434.53
|Resistance 2
|437.57
|Support 2
|433.47
|Resistance 3
|438.63
|Support 3
|432.48
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹434.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹433.9
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at ₹434.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.95 and ₹437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.52% to reach ₹436.15, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are declining, while Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy are on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1830.1
|-13.65
|-0.74
|2016.0
|816.0
|289893.78
|Adani Power
|635.6
|-4.35
|-0.68
|651.6
|214.0
|245147.11
|Tata Power
|436.15
|2.25
|0.52
|464.3
|201.75
|139436.8
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1035.4
|3.05
|0.3
|1250.0
|686.9
|115498.11
|JSW Energy
|603.25
|9.25
|1.56
|651.55
|240.0
|99006.09
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.96% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Until 10 AM, the volume of Tata Power traded was 19.96% lower than the previous day, while the price was at ₹435.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 437.45 & a low of 434.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.9
|Support 1
|433.65
|Resistance 2
|438.8
|Support 2
|432.3
|Resistance 3
|440.15
|Support 3
|430.4
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates:
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.53% to reach ₹436.2, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and up by 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1826.8
|-16.95
|-0.92
|2016.0
|816.0
|289371.05
|Adani Power
|632.45
|-7.5
|-1.17
|651.6
|214.0
|243932.17
|Tata Power
|436.2
|2.3
|0.53
|464.3
|201.75
|139452.78
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1036.95
|4.6
|0.45
|1250.0
|686.9
|115671.01
|JSW Energy
|598.55
|4.55
|0.77
|651.55
|240.0
|98234.72
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power could indicate a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This may suggest that the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹435, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹433.9
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹435 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹428.95 and ₹437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at ₹436.10. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 108.88% to reach ₹436.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.95%
|3 Months
|12.04%
|6 Months
|65.35%
|YTD
|30.65%
|1 Year
|108.88%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.45
|Support 1
|428.95
|Resistance 2
|440.65
|Support 2
|423.65
|Resistance 3
|445.95
|Support 3
|420.45
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18785 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹431.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹436.15 & ₹426.75 yesterday to end at ₹431.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
