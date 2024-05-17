Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 436.3, up 0.55% from yesterday's 433.9

50 min read . 08:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 433.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Highlights

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 434.6, a close price of 431.45, a high of 436.15, and a low of 426.75. The market capitalization was at 138,645.78 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,120,977 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 12.09%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 4.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 11.56% in the current fiscal year and 12.05% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power has shown an EPS growth of 51.54% and a revenue growth of 23.70% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 614489.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 29.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3234
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
17 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach 436.3, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and JSW Energy are declining, whereas Adani Energy Solutions is seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1829.75-14.0-0.762016.0816.0289838.34
Adani Power635.75-4.2-0.66651.6214.0245204.96
Tata Power436.32.40.55464.3201.75139484.75
Adani Energy Solutions1033.00.650.061250.0686.9115230.39
JSW Energy592.9-1.1-0.19651.55240.097307.44
17 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock's today's high price was 438.2 and the low price was 432.6.

17 May 2024, 04:39 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed today at ₹436.3, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price closed the day at 436.3 - a 0.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 438.95 , 441.6 , 444.9. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 433.0 , 429.7 , 427.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.79% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 3 PM is 17.79% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 436.3, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹436.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 436.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.95 and 437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days420.39
10 Days433.22
20 Days433.71
50 Days409.78
100 Days383.01
300 Days319.57
17 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -12.95% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded by 2 PM is down by 12.95% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 435.85, a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 436.17 and 434.27 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 434.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.27Support 1434.77
Resistance 2436.98Support 2433.98
Resistance 3437.77Support 3433.27
17 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹435.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 435.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.95 and 437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -6.83% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 1 PM is 6.83% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 435.4, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further declines in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 436.28 and 435.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 435.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.17Support 1434.27
Resistance 2436.98Support 2433.18
Resistance 3438.07Support 3432.37
17 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, along with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power, indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 432.6 and a high of 438.2.

17 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -15.18% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 15.18% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 435, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 436.58 and 434.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 434.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 436.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.28Support 1435.13
Resistance 2436.72Support 2434.42
Resistance 3437.43Support 3433.98
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹435.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 435.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.95 and 437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -12.61% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 12.61% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 435.75, down 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 436.9 and 433.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 433.65 and selling near the hourly resistance of 436.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.58Support 1434.53
Resistance 2437.57Support 2433.47
Resistance 3438.63Support 3432.48
17 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹434.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power share price is at 434.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.95 and 437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -19.96% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Until 10 AM, the volume of Tata Power traded was 19.96% lower than the previous day, while the price was at 435.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 437.45 & a low of 434.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1436.9Support 1433.65
Resistance 2438.8Support 2432.3
Resistance 3440.15Support 3430.4
17 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power could indicate a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This may suggest that the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹435, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹433.9

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 435 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 428.95 and 437.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 428.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 437.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at 436.10. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 108.88% to reach 436.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.95%
3 Months12.04%
6 Months65.35%
YTD30.65%
1 Year108.88%
17 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1437.45Support 1428.95
Resistance 2440.65Support 2423.65
Resistance 3445.95Support 3420.45
17 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18785 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹431.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 436.15 & 426.75 yesterday to end at 431.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

