Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹430.2 and closed at ₹431.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹435.8, while the low was ₹426.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,511.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹444.1 and the 52-week low was ₹193.05. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 1,059,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power stock's low price today was ₹433.4 while the high price reached ₹439.
Tata Power's spot price is at 437.15, with a bid price of 437.4 and an offer price of 437.5. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is at 27000. The open interest is at 90736875. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding Tata Power's stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹436.75, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|22.08%
|6 Months
|67.54%
|YTD
|29.58%
|1 Year
|118.53%
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹430.35 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,059,546 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹431.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!