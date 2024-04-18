Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 430.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 430.2 and closed at 431.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 435.8, while the low was 426.45. The market capitalization stood at 137,511.44 crore. The 52-week high was 444.1 and the 52-week low was 193.05. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 1,059,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price today was 433.4 while the high price reached 439.

18 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 433.95 as against previous close of 431.2

Tata Power's spot price is at 437.15, with a bid price of 437.4 and an offer price of 437.5. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is at 27000. The open interest is at 90736875. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions regarding Tata Power's stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹436.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹430.35

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 436.75, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months22.08%
6 Months67.54%
YTD29.58%
1 Year118.53%
18 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹430.35, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹431.5

The current price of Tata Power stock is 430.35 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹431.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,059,546 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 431.5.

