Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹425 and closed slightly higher at ₹425.4. The stock reached a high of ₹428.1 and a low of ₹419.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹135,961.7 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its stability amid market fluctuations. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6, with a trading volume of 193,926 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 2.26%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for price decline in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹414.2 and a high of ₹421.3. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.73% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 60.73% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹415, reflecting a decline of 1.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power reached a high of 418.2 and a low of 415.7 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 416.8 and 415.75, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing their existing long positions, while new investors can assess whether there may be opportunities for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|417.7
|Support 1
|415.2
|Resistance 2
|419.2
|Support 2
|414.2
|Resistance 3
|420.2
|Support 3
|412.7
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|434.46
|10 Days
|431.40
|20 Days
|421.11
|50 Days
|434.41
|100 Days
|435.22
|300 Days
|428.43
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹416.15, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹420.6
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹418.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹415.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹415.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.50% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 61.50% compared to yesterday, while its price is at ₹416.8, reflecting a decline of 0.9%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 418.98 and 415.43 over the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support level of 415.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 418.98. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|418.95
|Support 1
|416.8
|Resistance 2
|420.05
|Support 2
|415.75
|Resistance 3
|421.1
|Support 3
|414.65
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹417.3, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹420.6
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹418.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹415.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹415.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.67% today, currently trading at ₹417.8, following a similar trend among its competitors. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|520.85
|-4.05
|-0.77
|896.75
|430.85
|200888.72
|Adani Green Energy
|1120.75
|-22.05
|-1.93
|2173.65
|870.9
|177530.44
|Tata Power
|417.8
|-2.8
|-0.67
|494.85
|312.6
|133570.32
|JSW Energy
|681.35
|-3.2
|-0.47
|804.95
|397.7
|111823.96
|Adani Energy Solutions
|803.4
|-10.15
|-1.25
|1347.9
|588.25
|89618.68
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 15.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.06% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 54.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹418, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 419.3 & a low of 415.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|418.98
|Support 1
|415.43
|Resistance 2
|420.92
|Support 2
|413.82
|Resistance 3
|422.53
|Support 3
|411.88
Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has dropped by 0.61% today, currently trading at ₹418.05, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight changes of 0.15% and -0.06%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|524.45
|-0.45
|-0.09
|896.75
|430.85
|202277.22
|Adani Green Energy
|1127.0
|-15.8
|-1.38
|2173.65
|870.9
|178520.46
|Tata Power
|418.05
|-2.55
|-0.61
|494.85
|312.6
|133650.24
|JSW Energy
|677.55
|-7.0
|-1.02
|804.95
|397.7
|111200.3
|Adani Energy Solutions
|808.5
|-5.05
|-0.62
|1347.9
|588.25
|90187.58
Tata Power Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%
Tata Power Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹417.05, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹420.6
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹418.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹415.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹415.78 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹419.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have experienced a significant increase of 24.88%, reaching ₹419.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.29%
|3 Months
|-2.63%
|6 Months
|-6.82%
|YTD
|26.72%
|1 Year
|24.88%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|426.07
|Support 1
|418.57
|Resistance 2
|430.78
|Support 2
|415.78
|Resistance 3
|433.57
|Support 3
|411.07
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10569 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹425.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹428.1 & ₹419.5 yesterday to end at ₹420.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend