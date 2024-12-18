Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 420.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 425 and closed slightly higher at 425.4. The stock reached a high of 428.1 and a low of 419.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 135,961.7 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its stability amid market fluctuations. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 312.6, with a trading volume of 193,926 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 2.26%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for price decline in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 414.2 and a high of 421.3. This indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.73% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 60.73% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 415, reflecting a decline of 1.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power reached a high of 418.2 and a low of 415.7 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 416.8 and 415.75, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing their existing long positions, while new investors can assess whether there may be opportunities for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1417.7Support 1415.2
Resistance 2419.2Support 2414.2
Resistance 3420.2Support 3412.7
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days434.46
10 Days431.40
20 Days421.11
50 Days434.41
100 Days435.22
300 Days428.43
18 Dec 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹416.15, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹420.6

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 418.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 415.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 415.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00 PM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.50% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 61.50% compared to yesterday, while its price is at 416.8, reflecting a decline of 0.9%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 418.98 and 415.43 over the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, which involve buying near the hourly support level of 415.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 418.98. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1418.95Support 1416.8
Resistance 2420.05Support 2415.75
Resistance 3421.1Support 3414.65
18 Dec 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹417.3, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹420.6

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 418.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 415.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 415.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.67% today, currently trading at 417.8, following a similar trend among its competitors. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power520.85-4.05-0.77896.75430.85200888.72
Adani Green Energy1120.75-22.05-1.932173.65870.9177530.44
Tata Power417.8-2.8-0.67494.85312.6133570.32
JSW Energy681.35-3.2-0.47804.95397.7111823.96
Adani Energy Solutions803.4-10.15-1.251347.9588.2589618.68
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 15.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:52 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.06% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 54.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 418, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 419.3 & a low of 415.75 in the previous trading hour.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1418.98Support 1415.43
Resistance 2420.92Support 2413.82
Resistance 3422.53Support 3411.88
18 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has dropped by 0.61% today, currently trading at 418.05, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight changes of 0.15% and -0.06%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power524.45-0.45-0.09896.75430.85202277.22
Adani Green Energy1127.0-15.8-1.382173.65870.9178520.46
Tata Power418.05-2.55-0.61494.85312.6133650.24
JSW Energy677.55-7.0-1.02804.95397.7111200.3
Adani Energy Solutions808.5-5.05-0.621347.9588.2590187.58
18 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Tata Power Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹417.05, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹420.6

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 418.57 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 415.78. If the stock price breaks the second support of 415.78 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at 419.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have experienced a significant increase of 24.88%, reaching 419.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.29%
3 Months-2.63%
6 Months-6.82%
YTD26.72%
1 Year24.88%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1426.07Support 1418.57
Resistance 2430.78Support 2415.78
Resistance 3433.57Support 3411.07
18 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10569 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 193 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹425.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 428.1 & 419.5 yesterday to end at 420.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.