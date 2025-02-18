Explore
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 337.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.10 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 336.65 and closed at 337.20, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 338.40 and a low of 326.25 during the day. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at 107,730.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 332.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 899,718 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15:10 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.10%, currently trading at 337.45. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 10.39%, also standing at 337.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.86%
3 Months-15.21%
6 Months-19.48%
YTD-14.07%
1 Year-10.39%
18 Feb 2025, 09:02:04 AM IST

LIC slashes stake in nearly 100 stocks in Q3; Tata Power, HPCL among top 10 sells

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/lic-slashes-stake-in-nearly-100-stocks-in-q3-tata-power-hpcl-among-top-10-sells-11739793420882.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:50:51 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1341.32Support 1329.17
Resistance 2345.98Support 2321.68
Resistance 3353.47Support 3317.02
18 Feb 2025, 08:35:58 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 26.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy4455
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
18 Feb 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7946 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 899 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:05:30 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹337.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 338.40 & 326.25 yesterday to end at 337.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

