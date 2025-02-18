Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹336.65 and closed at ₹337.20, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹338.40 and a low of ₹326.25 during the day. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at ₹107,730.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹332.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 899,718 shares traded.
Tata Power Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹337.45. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 10.39%, also standing at ₹337.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.86%
|3 Months
|-15.21%
|6 Months
|-19.48%
|YTD
|-14.07%
|1 Year
|-10.39%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|341.32
|Support 1
|329.17
|Resistance 2
|345.98
|Support 2
|321.68
|Resistance 3
|353.47
|Support 3
|317.02
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 26.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7946 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 899 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹337.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.40 & ₹326.25 yesterday to end at ₹337.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend