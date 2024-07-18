Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹441 and closed at ₹439.2 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹445.25 and the low was ₹436.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,604.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 428,217 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹433.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹436.9
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹433.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹430.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹430.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at ₹435.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have increased by 95.48% to reach ₹435.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|-8.27%
|6 Months
|23.61%
|YTD
|31.54%
|1 Year
|95.48%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|442.73
|Support 1
|433.58
|Resistance 2
|448.57
|Support 2
|430.27
|Resistance 3
|451.88
|Support 3
|424.43
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10181 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹439.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹445.25 & ₹436.15 yesterday to end at ₹436.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.