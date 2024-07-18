Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hello User
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 436.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 441 and closed at 439.2 on the last day. The high for the day was 445.25 and the low was 436.15. The market capitalization stood at 139,604.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 428,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹433.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹436.9

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 433.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 430.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 430.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at 435.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have increased by 95.48% to reach 435.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months-8.27%
6 Months23.61%
YTD31.54%
1 Year95.48%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1442.73Support 1433.58
Resistance 2448.57Support 2430.27
Resistance 3451.88Support 3424.43
18 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 23.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3333
    Hold2222
    Sell7765
    Strong Sell4455
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10181 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹439.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 445.25 & 436.15 yesterday to end at 436.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

