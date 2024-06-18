Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

3 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 448.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 452.2, with a high of 453.45 and a low of 447.55. The market capitalization was reported at 143,417.05 crores. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the low was 215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,385,772 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:50:54 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.69% to reach 451.7, in line with similar companies in the sector. Other companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.34% and 0.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power749.22.30.31896.75230.95288961.94
Adani Green Energy1814.758.50.472173.65816.0287462.29
Tata Power451.73.10.69464.3215.65144408.12
JSW Energy693.19.851.44686.85251.75113752.38
Adani Energy Solutions1028.39.250.911250.0686.9114706.11
18 Jun 2024, 09:43:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -27.18%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend. The stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:32:19 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹451.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹448.6

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 451.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 446.23 and 452.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 446.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 452.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:21:20 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at 452.95. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 103.38% to reach 452.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months11.18%
6 Months34.65%
YTD35.07%
1 Year103.38%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49:26 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.33Support 1446.23
Resistance 2456.02Support 2443.82
Resistance 3458.43Support 3440.13
18 Jun 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell5555
18 Jun 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13165 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1385 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:01:51 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹452.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 453.45 & 447.55 yesterday to end at 452.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

