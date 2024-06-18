Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹452.2, with a high of ₹453.45 and a low of ₹447.55. The market capitalization was reported at ₹143,417.05 crores. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the low was ₹215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,385,772 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.69% to reach ₹451.7, in line with similar companies in the sector. Other companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.34% and 0.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|749.2
|2.3
|0.31
|896.75
|230.95
|288961.94
|Adani Green Energy
|1814.75
|8.5
|0.47
|2173.65
|816.0
|287462.29
|Tata Power
|451.7
|3.1
|0.69
|464.3
|215.65
|144408.12
|JSW Energy
|693.1
|9.85
|1.44
|686.85
|251.75
|113752.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1028.3
|9.25
|0.91
|1250.0
|686.9
|114706.11
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.63%; Futures open interest decreased by -27.18%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Tata Power indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend. The stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹451.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹448.6
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹451.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹446.23 and ₹452.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹446.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 452.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.97% and is currently trading at ₹452.95. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 103.38% to reach ₹452.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|11.18%
|6 Months
|34.65%
|YTD
|35.07%
|1 Year
|103.38%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.33
|Support 1
|446.23
|Resistance 2
|456.02
|Support 2
|443.82
|Resistance 3
|458.43
|Support 3
|440.13
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13165 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1385 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹452.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹453.45 & ₹447.55 yesterday to end at ₹452.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend