Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Tata Power stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 380.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹384.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹387.9, while the low was ₹372.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,630.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹433.2 and the low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,656,774 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:47 AM IST
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹382.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹380.65
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹382.1, with a percent change of 0.38% and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
18 Mar 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-10.46%
3 Months
12.45%
6 Months
44.25%
YTD
14.63%
1 Year
87.19%
18 Mar 2024, 09:01:30 AM IST
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹380.65, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹384.45
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹380.65 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:01:51 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹384.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,656,774 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹384.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!