Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹384.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹387.9, while the low was ₹372.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,630.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹433.2 and the low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,656,774 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹382.1, with a percent change of 0.38% and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.46%
|3 Months
|12.45%
|6 Months
|44.25%
|YTD
|14.63%
|1 Year
|87.19%
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹380.65 with a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,656,774 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹384.45.
