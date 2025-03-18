Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹362.65, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹351.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹350.75. The stock reached a high of ₹354.50 and dipped to a low of ₹349.10. With a market capitalization of ₹1,12,076.54 crore, Tata Power's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85, while the 52-week low is ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 445,161 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Shareholding information
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.36% MF holding & 9.45% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.13% in to 9.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.15% in to 9.45% in quarter.
Tata Power Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Power has a ROE of 12.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Power has delivered a EPS growth of 51.52% & a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 642289.30 cr which is 4.52% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 31.26% for revenue & 13.25% in profit for the quarter 4.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 17.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 3.39% today, reaching ₹362.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|516.3
|5.6
|1.1
|896.75
|430.85
|199133.76
|Adani Green Energy
|901.05
|4.9
|0.55
|2173.65
|758.0
|142729.25
|Tata Power
|362.65
|11.9
|3.39
|494.85
|326.25
|115878.99
|Adani Energy Solutions
|797.45
|2.45
|0.31
|1347.9
|588.25
|96043.64
|Jsw Energy
|548.45
|20.45
|3.87
|804.95
|419.1
|95856.37
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock showed a range of movement today, with a low of ₹351.65 and a high of ₹363.75. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹12.10 throughout the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment around the company's performance.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed today at ₹362.65, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹350.75
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹362.65 - a 3.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 366.43 , 370.32 , 377.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 355.23 , 347.92 , 344.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 66.89% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 66.89% compared to yesterday, while its price rose to ₹362.65, reflecting a 3.39% gain. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further drops in value.
Tata Power Live Updates:
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹362.30, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹350.75
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹362.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹359.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|352.68
|10 Days
|349.68
|20 Days
|348.52
|50 Days
|357.70
|100 Days
|389.45
|300 Days
|414.99
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 59.69% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 59.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹361.95, reflecting a rise of 3.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 363.0 & a low of 359.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 361.37 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|363.62
|Support 1
|360.07
|Resistance 2
|365.08
|Support 2
|357.98
|Resistance 3
|367.17
|Support 3
|356.52
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹360.80, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹350.75
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹360.80 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹359.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.55% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 48.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹359.80, reflecting a rise of 2.58%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price change with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 360.02 and 357.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 357.07 and selling near hourly resistance 360.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.37
|Support 1
|357.97
|Resistance 2
|362.73
|Support 2
|355.93
|Resistance 3
|364.77
|Support 3
|354.57
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's stock today recorded a low of ₹351.65 and reached a high of ₹361. This range reflects the stock's performance fluctuations throughout the trading day, indicating investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company.
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 50.75% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has increased by 50.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹357.40, reflecting a rise of 1.90%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 361.0 & a low of 358.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 358.48 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 357.52 & 356.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.02
|Support 1
|357.07
|Resistance 2
|361.98
|Support 2
|356.08
|Resistance 3
|362.97
|Support 3
|354.12
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹358.65, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹350.75
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹353.87 & second resistance of ₹357.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹359.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹359.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 71.61% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 71.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹359.20, reflecting a rise of 2.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 360.55 and 357.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 357.35 and selling near hourly resistance 360.55 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|359.98
|Support 1
|358.48
|Resistance 2
|360.52
|Support 2
|357.52
|Resistance 3
|361.48
|Support 3
|356.98
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹358.45, up 2.20% from yesterday's ₹350.75
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹353.87 & second resistance of ₹357.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹359.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹359.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 93.82% higher than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has surged by 93.82% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at ₹358.95, reflecting an increase of 2.34%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 360.55 & a low of 357.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.55
|Support 1
|357.35
|Resistance 2
|362.15
|Support 2
|355.75
|Resistance 3
|363.75
|Support 3
|354.15
Tata Power Live Updates:
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹358.70, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹350.75
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹353.87 & second resistance of ₹357.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹359.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹359.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹351.65. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 7.88%, also sitting at ₹351.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-9.14%
|6 Months
|-20.89%
|YTD
|-10.61%
|1 Year
|-7.88%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.87
|Support 1
|348.27
|Resistance 2
|357.03
|Support 2
|345.83
|Resistance 3
|359.47
|Support 3
|342.67
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6963 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 445 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹350.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.50 & ₹349.10 yesterday to end at ₹350.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.