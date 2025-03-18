Explore
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 362.65, up 3.39% from yesterday's 350.75
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹362.65, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹350.75

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 350.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Power Share Price Highlights

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 351.35 and closed slightly lower at 350.75. The stock reached a high of 354.50 and dipped to a low of 349.10. With a market capitalization of 1,12,076.54 crore, Tata Power's 52-week high stands at 494.85, while the 52-week low is 326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 445,161 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01:39 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.36% MF holding & 9.45% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.13% in to 9.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.15% in to 9.45% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32:09 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Power has a ROE of 12.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02:51 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Power has delivered a EPS growth of 51.52% & a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 642289.30 cr which is 4.52% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 31.26% for revenue & 13.25% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:34:48 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 17.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy4445
    Hold2211
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 06:05:55 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 3.39% today, reaching 362.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power516.35.61.1896.75430.85199133.76
Adani Green Energy901.054.90.552173.65758.0142729.25
Tata Power362.6511.93.39494.85326.25115878.99
Adani Energy Solutions797.452.450.311347.9588.2596043.64
Jsw Energy548.4520.453.87804.95419.195856.37
18 Mar 2025, 05:34:19 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock showed a range of movement today, with a low of 351.65 and a high of 363.75. This indicates a fluctuation of 12.10 throughout the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment around the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52:54 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed today at ₹362.65, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price closed the day at 362.65 - a 3.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 366.43 , 370.32 , 377.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 355.23 , 347.92 , 344.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:06 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 66.89% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 66.89% compared to yesterday, while its price rose to 362.65, reflecting a 3.39% gain. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further drops in value.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:17 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:10:11 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹362.30, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 362.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 359.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59:19 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days352.68
10 Days349.68
20 Days348.52
50 Days357.70
100 Days389.45
300 Days414.99
18 Mar 2025, 02:57:39 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:47:06 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 59.69% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 59.69% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 361.95, reflecting a rise of 3.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34:38 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 363.0 & a low of 359.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 361.37 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1363.62Support 1360.07
Resistance 2365.08Support 2357.98
Resistance 3367.17Support 3356.52
18 Mar 2025, 02:13:47 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:05:22 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹360.80, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 360.80 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 359.47. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50:15 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.55% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 48.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 359.80, reflecting a rise of 2.58%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price change with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33:01 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 360.02 and 357.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 357.07 and selling near hourly resistance 360.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.37Support 1357.97
Resistance 2362.73Support 2355.93
Resistance 3364.77Support 3354.57
18 Mar 2025, 01:02:40 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's stock today recorded a low of 351.65 and reached a high of 361. This range reflects the stock's performance fluctuations throughout the trading day, indicating investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47:42 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 50.75% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has increased by 50.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 357.40, reflecting a rise of 1.90%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35:09 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 361.0 & a low of 358.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 358.48 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 357.52 & 356.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.02Support 1357.07
Resistance 2361.98Support 2356.08
Resistance 3362.97Support 3354.12
18 Mar 2025, 12:23:11 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:21:08 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:12:16 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹358.65, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 353.87 & second resistance of 357.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 359.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 359.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47:03 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 71.61% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 71.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 359.20, reflecting a rise of 2.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37:47 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 360.55 and 357.35 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 357.35 and selling near hourly resistance 360.55 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1359.98Support 1358.48
Resistance 2360.52Support 2357.52
Resistance 3361.48Support 3356.98
18 Mar 2025, 11:20:07 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹358.45, up 2.20% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 353.87 & second resistance of 357.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 359.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 359.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10:52 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 2.22% today, reaching 358.55, aligning with the upward trends of its counterparts. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.14%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power514.954.250.83896.75430.85198613.08
Adani Green Energy900.154.00.452173.65758.0142586.69
Tata Power358.557.82.22494.85326.25114568.9
Adani Energy Solutions800.555.550.71347.9588.2596417.0
Jsw Energy531.83.80.72804.95419.192946.33
18 Mar 2025, 11:04:54 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:46:21 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 93.82% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has surged by 93.82% compared to yesterday, while its price is currently at 358.95, reflecting an increase of 2.34%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:34:07 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 360.55 & a low of 357.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.55Support 1357.35
Resistance 2362.15Support 2355.75
Resistance 3363.75Support 3354.15
18 Mar 2025, 10:11:38 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:53:33 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price increased by 2.21% today, reaching 358.50, while its competitors showed mixed results. While JSW Energy's shares are declining, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.83%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power514.84.10.8896.75430.85198555.22
Adani Green Energy903.57.350.822173.65758.0143117.34
Tata Power358.57.752.21494.85326.25114552.92
Adani Energy Solutions804.459.451.191347.9588.2596886.71
Jsw Energy527.75-0.25-0.05804.95419.192238.49
18 Mar 2025, 09:34:33 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹358.70, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹350.75

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 353.87 & second resistance of 357.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 359.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 359.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15:03 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 351.65. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have declined by 7.88%, also sitting at 351.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-9.14%
6 Months-20.89%
YTD-10.61%
1 Year-7.88%
18 Mar 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.87Support 1348.27
Resistance 2357.03Support 2345.83
Resistance 3359.47Support 3342.67
18 Mar 2025, 08:33:15 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6963 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 445 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04:43 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹350.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 354.50 & 349.10 yesterday to end at 350.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

