Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 430.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 434.95, reached a high of 442.95, and a low of 427.05 before closing at 430.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power was 137,367.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 444.1 and the 52-week low was 193.05. The total BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,452,076 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹429.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹430.35

The current stock price of Tata Power is 429.9 with a net change of -0.45 and a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹430.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,452,076 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 430.35.

