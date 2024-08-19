Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹408.4 and closed at ₹405.55, after reaching a high of ₹414.25 and a low of ₹406.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹132,127.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹470.85 and a 52-week low of ₹228.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 980,341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 980 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹414.25 & ₹406.75 yesterday to end at ₹413.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.