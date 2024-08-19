Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 405.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 408.4 and closed at 405.55, after reaching a high of 414.25 and a low of 406.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 132,127.29 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 470.85 and a 52-week low of 228.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 980,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19922 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 980 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹405.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 414.25 & 406.75 yesterday to end at 413.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

