Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹421.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹420.6, with a high of ₹421.3 and a low of ₹413.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹134,491.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹312.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 185,498 shares for Tata Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%
Tata Power Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹408.25, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹415.05
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹411.6 & second support of ₹408.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹403.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹403.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 1.83%, currently trading at ₹407.45. Over the past year, however, Tata Power shares have experienced a price increase of 23.55%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|3 Months
|-2.56%
|6 Months
|-6.18%
|YTD
|24.94%
|1 Year
|23.55%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.6
|Support 1
|411.6
|Resistance 2
|424.3
|Support 2
|408.3
|Resistance 3
|427.6
|Support 3
|403.6
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 15.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10412 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹420.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹421.3 & ₹413.2 yesterday to end at ₹415.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend