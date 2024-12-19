Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 415.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 421.3 and closed slightly lower at 420.6, with a high of 421.3 and a low of 413.2. The company has a market capitalization of 134,491.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 494.85 and a low of 312.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 185,498 shares for Tata Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Tata Power Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹408.25, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹415.05

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 411.6 & second support of 408.3 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 403.6. If the stock price breaks the final support of 403.6 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 1.83%, currently trading at 407.45. Over the past year, however, Tata Power shares have experienced a price increase of 23.55%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months-2.56%
6 Months-6.18%
YTD24.94%
1 Year23.55%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.6Support 1411.6
Resistance 2424.3Support 2408.3
Resistance 3427.6Support 3403.6
19 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 15.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10412 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 185 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹420.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 421.3 & 413.2 yesterday to end at 415.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.