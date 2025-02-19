Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 337.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 337.95 and closed slightly lower at 337.10. The stock reached a high of 340.75 and a low of 329.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 108,545 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 445,035 shares for Tata Power.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7959 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 445 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹337.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 340.75 & 329.75 yesterday to end at 339.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

