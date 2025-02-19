Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹337.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹337.10. The stock reached a high of ₹340.75 and a low of ₹329.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹108,545 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 445,035 shares for Tata Power.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 445 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.75 & ₹329.75 yesterday to end at ₹339.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend