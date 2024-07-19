Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹441, reached a high of ₹441, and a low of ₹429.05 before closing at ₹436.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹137399.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹464.3 and a low of ₹216.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1230087 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 22.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1230 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹441 & ₹429.05 yesterday to end at ₹430. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.