Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plunge on Market Turbulence

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 451.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 450.45 and closed at 448.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 453.65, while the low was 448.2. The market capitalization stood at 144,312.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 215.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 350,988 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55:07 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price dropped by 0.93% to reach 447.35, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing declines. In addition, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power732.0-15.8-2.11896.75230.95282328.01
Adani Green Energy1788.6-24.45-1.352173.65816.0283320.05
Tata Power447.35-4.2-0.93464.3215.65143017.43
JSW Energy695.85-11.5-1.63713.55251.75114203.71
Adani Energy Solutions1011.3-14.35-1.41250.0686.9112809.77
19 Jun 2024, 09:42:26 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 6.29%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹445.45, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹451.55

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 448.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 445.22. If the stock price breaks the second support of 445.22 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:20:05 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by -0.13% and is currently trading at 450.95. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have increased by 102.42% to 450.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.83%
3 Months9.8%
6 Months34.47%
YTD35.99%
1 Year102.42%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1454.48Support 1448.38
Resistance 2457.42Support 2445.22
Resistance 3460.58Support 3442.28
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell5555
19 Jun 2024, 08:21:27 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13409 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹448.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 453.65 & 448.2 yesterday to end at 448.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

