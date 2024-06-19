Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plunge on Market Turbulence

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹450.45 and closed at ₹448.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹453.65, while the low was ₹448.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹144,312.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹215.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 350,988 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price dropped by 0.93% to reach ₹447.35, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing declines. In addition, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|732.0
|-15.8
|-2.11
|896.75
|230.95
|282328.01
|Adani Green Energy
|1788.6
|-24.45
|-1.35
|2173.65
|816.0
|283320.05
|Tata Power
|447.35
|-4.2
|-0.93
|464.3
|215.65
|143017.43
|JSW Energy
|695.85
|-11.5
|-1.63
|713.55
|251.75
|114203.71
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.3
|-14.35
|-1.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|112809.77
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹448.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹445.22. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹445.22 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by -0.13% and is currently trading at ₹450.95. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have increased by 102.42% to ₹450.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.83%
|3 Months
|9.8%
|6 Months
|34.47%
|YTD
|35.99%
|1 Year
|102.42%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.48
|Support 1
|448.38
|Resistance 2
|457.42
|Support 2
|445.22
|Resistance 3
|460.58
|Support 3
|442.28
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹453.65 & ₹448.2 yesterday to end at ₹448.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend