Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Tata Power stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.21 %. The stock closed at 380.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹382.4 and closed at ₹380.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹394.5, while the low was ₹378.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹125528.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹433.2 and the 52-week low was ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 986728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01:28 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹380.65 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 986,728 shares with a closing price of ₹380.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!