Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹382.4 and closed at ₹380.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹394.5, while the low was ₹378.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹125528.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹433.2 and the 52-week low was ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 986728 shares.
19 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
