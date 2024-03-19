Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade

Tata Power stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 3.21 %. The stock closed at 380.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.