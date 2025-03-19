Explore
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 371.60, up 2.47% from yesterday's 362.65
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹371.60, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹362.65

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 362.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.60 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Highlights Premium
Tata Power Share Price Highlights

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 351.65 and closed slightly lower at 350.75. The stock experienced a high of 363.75 and a low matching the opening price at 351.65. With a market capitalization of 115,878.99 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 494.85 and the low at 326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 322,375 shares for Tata Power.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:32 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Shareholding information

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.36% MF holding & 9.45% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.13% in to 9.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.15% in to 9.45% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33:43 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Power has a ROE of 12.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02:07 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Power has delivered a EPS growth of 51.52% & a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 642289.30 cr which is 4.52% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 31.26% for revenue & 13.25% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:34:27 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 425.0, 14.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy4445
    Hold2211
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2222
19 Mar 2025, 06:04:59 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 2.47% today, reaching 371.60, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power521.154.850.94896.75430.85201004.38
Adani Green Energy911.110.051.122173.65758.0144321.2
Tata Power371.68.952.47494.85326.25118738.82
Adani Energy Solutions812.814.351.81347.9588.2597892.37
Jsw Energy570.221.753.97804.95419.199657.76
19 Mar 2025, 05:32:12 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 363 and reaching a high of 373.30. This fluctuation reflects investor activity and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:34 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 10.42% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 10.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 371.60, reflecting a rise of 2.47%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:23 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power closed today at ₹371.60, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹362.65

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price closed the day at 371.60 - a 2.47% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 375.67 , 379.63 , 385.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 365.37 , 359.03 , 355.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:35:22 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 03:13:25 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹371.65, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹362.65

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 366.43 & second resistance of 370.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 377.63. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 377.63 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:22 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days352.68
10 Days349.68
20 Days348.52
50 Days357.70
100 Days389.45
300 Days414.99
19 Mar 2025, 02:55:34 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:51:59 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 24.33% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 24.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 372.20, reflecting a rise of 2.63%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically signals a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35:15 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 372.85 and 371.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 371.05 and selling near hourly resistance 372.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1373.17Support 1371.37
Resistance 2374.13Support 2370.53
Resistance 3374.97Support 3369.57
19 Mar 2025, 02:10:37 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:01:45 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹372.75, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹362.65

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 366.43 & second resistance of 370.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 377.63. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 377.63 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45:10 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 27.38% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 27.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 372, reflecting a rise of 2.58%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:41 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 372.25 and 369.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 369.3 and selling near hourly resistance 372.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.85Support 1371.05
Resistance 2373.5Support 2369.9
Resistance 3374.65Support 3369.25
19 Mar 2025, 01:03:27 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's stock experienced a trading range today, reaching a low of 363 and a high of 372.35. This variation indicates a fluctuation of 9.35 between its highest and lowest points, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 12:47:11 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 32.04% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 32.04% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 371.95, reflecting a rise of 2.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:37:58 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 372.0 & a low of 369.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.25Support 1369.3
Resistance 2373.6Support 2367.7
Resistance 3375.2Support 3366.35
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:45 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:22:11 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days352.68
10 Days349.68
20 Days348.52
50 Days357.70
100 Days389.45
300 Days414.99
19 Mar 2025, 12:15:21 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹370.30, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹362.65

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 366.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 370.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 370.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:45:46 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 26.55% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 26.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 370.60, reflecting a rise of 2.19%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37:15 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 369.55 & a low of 368.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 369.38 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.75Support 1368.35
Resistance 2370.35Support 2367.55
Resistance 3371.15Support 3366.95
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:00 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹369, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹362.65

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 366.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 370.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 370.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:14:25 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.78%, reaching 369.10, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power523.357.051.37896.75430.85201852.9
Adani Green Energy915.714.651.632173.65758.0145049.86
Tata Power369.16.451.78494.85326.25117939.98
Adani Energy Solutions814.4516.02.01347.9588.2598091.1
Jsw Energy565.016.553.02804.95419.198748.92
19 Mar 2025, 11:02:25 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:45:45 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 25.30% higher than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has increased by 25.30% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 369.45, reflecting a gain of 1.88%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further decreases ahead.

19 Mar 2025, 10:38:19 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 369.0 & a low of 366.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.38Support 1366.93
Resistance 2370.42Support 2365.52
Resistance 3371.83Support 3364.48
19 Mar 2025, 10:13:44 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:55:36 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.36% today, reaching 367.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minor fluctuations, with decreases of 0.05% and an increase of 0.11%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power520.23.90.76896.75430.85200637.97
Adani Green Energy913.512.451.382173.65758.0144701.37
Tata Power367.64.951.36494.85326.25117460.68
Adani Energy Solutions807.69.151.151347.9588.2597266.09
Jsw Energy564.6516.22.95804.95419.198687.75
19 Mar 2025, 09:31:03 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹368.20, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹362.65

Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 366.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 370.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 370.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:18:23 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at 365.20. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have experienced a decline of 7.65%, also settling at 365.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.91%
3 Months-7.67%
6 Months-18.51%
YTD-7.57%
1 Year-7.65%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.43Support 1355.23
Resistance 2370.32Support 2347.92
Resistance 3377.63Support 3344.03
19 Mar 2025, 08:33:15 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6859 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:19 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹350.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 363.75 & 351.65 yesterday to end at 362.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

