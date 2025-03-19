Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 371.60, up 2.47% from yesterday's 362.65

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹351.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹350.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹363.75 and a low matching the opening price at ₹351.65. With a market capitalization of ₹115,878.99 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85 and the low at ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 322,375 shares for Tata Power.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power has a 9.36% MF holding & 9.45% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.13% in to 9.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 9.15% in to 9.45% in quarter.
Tata Power has a ROE of 12.09% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 4.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Tata Power has delivered a EPS growth of 51.52% & a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 642289.30 cr which is 4.52% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 31.26% for revenue & 13.25% in profit for the quarter 4.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 14.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 2.47% today, reaching ₹371.60, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|521.15
|4.85
|0.94
|896.75
|430.85
|201004.38
|Adani Green Energy
|911.1
|10.05
|1.12
|2173.65
|758.0
|144321.2
|Tata Power
|371.6
|8.95
|2.47
|494.85
|326.25
|118738.82
|Adani Energy Solutions
|812.8
|14.35
|1.8
|1347.9
|588.25
|97892.37
|Jsw Energy
|570.2
|21.75
|3.97
|804.95
|419.1
|99657.76
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹363 and reaching a high of ₹373.30. This fluctuation reflects investor activity and market conditions surrounding the company's performance.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 10.42% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹371.60, reflecting a rise of 2.47%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹371.60 - a 2.47% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 375.67 , 379.63 , 385.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 365.37 , 359.03 , 355.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.43 & second resistance of ₹370.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹377.63. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹377.63 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|352.68
|10 Days
|349.68
|20 Days
|348.52
|50 Days
|357.70
|100 Days
|389.45
|300 Days
|414.99
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 24.33% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹372.20, reflecting a rise of 2.63%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically signals a sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 372.85 and 371.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 371.05 and selling near hourly resistance 372.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.17
|Support 1
|371.37
|Resistance 2
|374.13
|Support 2
|370.53
|Resistance 3
|374.97
|Support 3
|369.57
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 14.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.43 & second resistance of ₹370.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹377.63. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹377.63 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 27.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹372, reflecting a rise of 2.58%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 372.25 and 369.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 369.3 and selling near hourly resistance 372.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.85
|Support 1
|371.05
|Resistance 2
|373.5
|Support 2
|369.9
|Resistance 3
|374.65
|Support 3
|369.25
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's stock experienced a trading range today, reaching a low of ₹363 and a high of ₹372.35. This variation indicates a fluctuation of ₹9.35 between its highest and lowest points, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session.
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 32.04% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹371.95, reflecting a rise of 2.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 372.0 & a low of 369.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.25
|Support 1
|369.3
|Resistance 2
|373.6
|Support 2
|367.7
|Resistance 3
|375.2
|Support 3
|366.35
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|352.68
|10 Days
|349.68
|20 Days
|348.52
|50 Days
|357.70
|100 Days
|389.45
|300 Days
|414.99
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹370.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹370.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has increased by 26.55% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹370.60, reflecting a rise of 2.19%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 369.55 & a low of 368.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 369.38 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.75
|Support 1
|368.35
|Resistance 2
|370.35
|Support 2
|367.55
|Resistance 3
|371.15
|Support 3
|366.95
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹370.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹370.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.78%, reaching ₹369.10, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|523.35
|7.05
|1.37
|896.75
|430.85
|201852.9
|Adani Green Energy
|915.7
|14.65
|1.63
|2173.65
|758.0
|145049.86
|Tata Power
|369.1
|6.45
|1.78
|494.85
|326.25
|117939.98
|Adani Energy Solutions
|814.45
|16.0
|2.0
|1347.9
|588.25
|98091.1
|Jsw Energy
|565.0
|16.55
|3.02
|804.95
|419.1
|98748.92
Tata Power Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 15.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Tata Power has increased by 25.30% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹369.45, reflecting a gain of 1.88%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further decreases ahead.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 369.0 & a low of 366.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.38
|Support 1
|366.93
|Resistance 2
|370.42
|Support 2
|365.52
|Resistance 3
|371.83
|Support 3
|364.48
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.36% today, reaching ₹367.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minor fluctuations, with decreases of 0.05% and an increase of 0.11%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|520.2
|3.9
|0.76
|896.75
|430.85
|200637.97
|Adani Green Energy
|913.5
|12.45
|1.38
|2173.65
|758.0
|144701.37
|Tata Power
|367.6
|4.95
|1.36
|494.85
|326.25
|117460.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|807.6
|9.15
|1.15
|1347.9
|588.25
|97266.09
|Jsw Energy
|564.65
|16.2
|2.95
|804.95
|419.1
|98687.75
Tata Power Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹366.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹370.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹370.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at ₹365.20. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have experienced a decline of 7.65%, also settling at ₹365.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.91%
|3 Months
|-7.67%
|6 Months
|-18.51%
|YTD
|-7.57%
|1 Year
|-7.65%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.43
|Support 1
|355.23
|Resistance 2
|370.32
|Support 2
|347.92
|Resistance 3
|377.63
|Support 3
|344.03
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 17.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.75 & ₹351.65 yesterday to end at ₹362.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.