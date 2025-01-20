Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹368.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹368.95. The stock reached a high of ₹375.45 and a low of ₹365.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹119,377.90 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 570,677 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85, while the 52-week low is ₹335.30.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹373.10. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have appreciated by 8.12%, reaching ₹373.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.84%
|3 Months
|-12.68%
|6 Months
|-9.79%
|YTD
|-4.79%
|1 Year
|8.12%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.73
|Support 1
|367.63
|Resistance 2
|381.62
|Support 2
|361.42
|Resistance 3
|387.83
|Support 3
|357.53
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 570 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹375.45 & ₹365.05 yesterday to end at ₹373.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.