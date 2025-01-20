Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 368.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 368.85 and closed slightly higher at 368.95. The stock reached a high of 375.45 and a low of 365.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 119,377.90 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 570,677 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 494.85, while the 52-week low is 335.30.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 373.10. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have appreciated by 8.12%, reaching 373.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, rising to 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.84%
3 Months-12.68%
6 Months-9.79%
YTD-4.79%
1 Year8.12%
20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.73Support 1367.63
Resistance 2381.62Support 2361.42
Resistance 3387.83Support 3357.53
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10289 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 570 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹368.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 375.45 & 365.05 yesterday to end at 373.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.