Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 451.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened and closed at 451.55, with a high of 452.55 and a low of 441.5. The market capitalization was recorded at 141,402.95 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the low was 215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 700,561 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13256 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 700 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹451.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 452.55 & 441.5 yesterday to end at 451.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.