Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Tata Power stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 392.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened and closed at ₹392.85 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹392.85 and a low of ₹381.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹122,413.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹433.2 and a 52-week low of ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,330,718 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST
