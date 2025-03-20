Explore
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at 370.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's 371.60
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹370.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹371.60

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 371.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.20 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Highlights

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 364.35 and closed slightly lower at 362.65. The stock reached a high of 373.30 and a low of 363 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,18,738.82 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its stability within the market, considering its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 326.25. The BSE volume for the day was 313,807 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:40 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Tata Power has delivered a EPS growth of 51.52% & a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 642289.30 cr which is 4.52% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 31.26% for revenue & 13.25% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:39 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 06:04:58 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power decreased by 0.38% today, reaching 370.20, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Adani Power and Jsw Energy experienced declines today, whereas Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power519.45-1.7-0.33896.75430.85200348.7
Adani Green Energy923.412.31.352173.65758.0146269.56
Tata Power370.2-1.4-0.38494.85326.25118291.47
Adani Energy Solutions815.31.750.221347.9588.2598193.47
Jsw Energy562.35-7.85-1.38804.95419.198285.76
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:05 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock today experienced a low of 367.50 and reached a high of 375.30. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting market dynamics throughout the trading session. Investors may find this volatility noteworthy for their trading strategies.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:33 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed today at ₹370.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price closed the day at 370.20 - a 0.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 374.02 , 378.03 , 381.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 366.77 , 363.53 , 359.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:47:44 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.42% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Tata Power has decreased by 37.42% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 370.20, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price coupled with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:44 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 03:14:40 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹370.85, down -0.20% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 370.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 365.37 and 375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:53 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:08 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:48:59 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -43.71% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 43.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 371.50, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33:34 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 371.92 and 370.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 370.52 and selling near hourly resistance 371.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.42Support 1371.02
Resistance 2373.03Support 2370.23
Resistance 3373.82Support 3369.62
20 Mar 2025, 02:13:16 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:05:21 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹371.50, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 371.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 365.37 and 375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:48:22 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -40.36% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 40.36% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 371.60, unchanged from the previous day. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37:18 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 372.28 and 369.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 369.48 and selling near hourly resistance 372.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1371.92Support 1370.52
Resistance 2372.58Support 2369.78
Resistance 3373.32Support 3369.12
20 Mar 2025, 01:05:59 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock experienced a low of 367.50 and reached a high of 375.30. This range highlights the stock's volatility throughout the trading day, indicating potential investor interest and market fluctuations.

20 Mar 2025, 12:47:42 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.11% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 42.11% compared to yesterday. The stock is priced at 371.20, reflecting a slight drop of 0.11%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33:01 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 371.35 & a low of 368.55 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 370.8 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1372.28Support 1369.48
Resistance 2373.22Support 2367.62
Resistance 3375.08Support 3366.68
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:10 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:21:35 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:13:04 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹369.85, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 369.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 365.37 and 375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:47:00 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -36.80% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 36.80% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 369.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:41 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 374.03 and 367.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 367.73 and selling near hourly resistance 374.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1370.8Support 1368.45
Resistance 2372.2Support 2367.5
Resistance 3373.15Support 3366.1
20 Mar 2025, 11:25:07 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹369.95, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 369.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 365.37 and 375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:19:07 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price declined by 0.50% today, trading at 369.75, while its competitors displayed a mixed performance. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy experienced declines, whereas Adani Green Energy saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded drops of 0.57% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power518.5-2.65-0.51896.75430.85199982.29
Adani Green Energy914.02.90.322173.65758.0144780.57
Tata Power369.75-1.85-0.5494.85326.25118147.68
Adani Energy Solutions808.3-5.25-0.651347.9588.2597350.4
Jsw Energy556.1-14.1-2.47804.95419.197193.41
20 Mar 2025, 11:02:13 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:48:08 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.25% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 36.25% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 369.75, reflecting a decline of 0.50%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:37:18 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 373.8 & a low of 367.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1374.03Support 1367.73
Resistance 2377.07Support 2364.47
Resistance 3380.33Support 3361.43
20 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:53 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's share price decreased by 0.50%, bringing it down to 369.75, amid mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy are experiencing declines, Adani Green Energy is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power519.15-2.0-0.38896.75430.85200232.99
Adani Green Energy912.351.250.142173.65758.0144519.2
Tata Power369.75-1.85-0.5494.85326.25118147.68
Adani Energy Solutions807.2-6.35-0.781347.9588.2597217.92
Jsw Energy556.25-13.95-2.45804.95419.197219.63
20 Mar 2025, 09:32:19 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹372.60, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 372.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 365.37 and 375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:15:03 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 2.47%, currently trading at 371.60. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 3.08%, also standing at 371.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.39%
3 Months-4.88%
6 Months-15.69%
YTD-5.34%
1 Year-3.08%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1375.67Support 1365.37
Resistance 2379.63Support 2359.03
Resistance 3385.97Support 3355.07
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6863 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 313 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01:35 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹362.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 373.30 & 363 yesterday to end at 371.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

