Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹370.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹371.60

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹364.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹362.65. The stock reached a high of ₹373.30 and a low of ₹363 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,18,738.82 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its stability within the market, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹326.25. The BSE volume for the day was 313,807 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Tata Power has delivered a EPS growth of 51.52% & a revenue growth of 23.70% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 642289.30 cr which is 4.52% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 31.26% for revenue & 13.25% in profit for the quarter 4.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 14.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power decreased by 0.38% today, reaching ₹370.20, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Adani Power and Jsw Energy experienced declines today, whereas Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|519.45
|-1.7
|-0.33
|896.75
|430.85
|200348.7
|Adani Green Energy
|923.4
|12.3
|1.35
|2173.65
|758.0
|146269.56
|Tata Power
|370.2
|-1.4
|-0.38
|494.85
|326.25
|118291.47
|Adani Energy Solutions
|815.3
|1.75
|0.22
|1347.9
|588.25
|98193.47
|Jsw Energy
|562.35
|-7.85
|-1.38
|804.95
|419.1
|98285.76
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's stock today experienced a low of ₹367.50 and reached a high of ₹375.30. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting market dynamics throughout the trading session. Investors may find this volatility noteworthy for their trading strategies.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed today at ₹370.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹371.60
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹370.20 - a 0.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 374.02 , 378.03 , 381.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 366.77 , 363.53 , 359.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.42% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Tata Power has decreased by 37.42% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹370.20, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price coupled with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Power Live Updates:
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹370.85, down -0.20% from yesterday's ₹371.60
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹370.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹365.37 and ₹375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|352.57
|10 Days
|350.84
|20 Days
|348.67
|50 Days
|356.80
|100 Days
|388.42
|300 Days
|414.54
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -43.71% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 43.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹371.50, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 371.92 and 370.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 370.52 and selling near hourly resistance 371.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.42
|Support 1
|371.02
|Resistance 2
|373.03
|Support 2
|370.23
|Resistance 3
|373.82
|Support 3
|369.62
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 14.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹371.50, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹371.60
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹371.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹365.37 and ₹375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -40.36% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 40.36% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹371.60, unchanged from the previous day. Trading volume is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 372.28 and 369.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 369.48 and selling near hourly resistance 372.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|371.92
|Support 1
|370.52
|Resistance 2
|372.58
|Support 2
|369.78
|Resistance 3
|373.32
|Support 3
|369.12
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock experienced a low of ₹367.50 and reached a high of ₹375.30. This range highlights the stock's volatility throughout the trading day, indicating potential investor interest and market fluctuations.
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.11% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 42.11% compared to yesterday. The stock is priced at ₹371.20, reflecting a slight drop of 0.11%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 371.35 & a low of 368.55 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 370.8 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|372.28
|Support 1
|369.48
|Resistance 2
|373.22
|Support 2
|367.62
|Resistance 3
|375.08
|Support 3
|366.68
Tata Power Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|352.57
|10 Days
|350.84
|20 Days
|348.67
|50 Days
|356.80
|100 Days
|388.42
|300 Days
|414.54
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tata Power Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹369.85, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹371.60
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹369.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹365.37 and ₹375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -36.80% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 36.80% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹369.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 374.03 and 367.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 367.73 and selling near hourly resistance 374.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|370.8
|Support 1
|368.45
|Resistance 2
|372.2
|Support 2
|367.5
|Resistance 3
|373.15
|Support 3
|366.1
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹369.95, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹371.60
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹369.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹365.37 and ₹375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price declined by 0.50% today, trading at ₹369.75, while its competitors displayed a mixed performance. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy experienced declines, whereas Adani Green Energy saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded drops of 0.57% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|518.5
|-2.65
|-0.51
|896.75
|430.85
|199982.29
|Adani Green Energy
|914.0
|2.9
|0.32
|2173.65
|758.0
|144780.57
|Tata Power
|369.75
|-1.85
|-0.5
|494.85
|326.25
|118147.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|808.3
|-5.25
|-0.65
|1347.9
|588.25
|97350.4
|Jsw Energy
|556.1
|-14.1
|-2.47
|804.95
|419.1
|97193.41
Tata Power Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 15.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.25% lower than yesterday
Tata Power Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Tata Power's trading volume has decreased by 36.25% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹369.75, reflecting a decline of 0.50%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tata Power Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 373.8 & a low of 367.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|374.03
|Support 1
|367.73
|Resistance 2
|377.07
|Support 2
|364.47
|Resistance 3
|380.33
|Support 3
|361.43
Tata Power Live Updates:
Tata Power Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's share price decreased by 0.50%, bringing it down to ₹369.75, amid mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Jsw Energy are experiencing declines, Adani Green Energy is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|519.15
|-2.0
|-0.38
|896.75
|430.85
|200232.99
|Adani Green Energy
|912.35
|1.25
|0.14
|2173.65
|758.0
|144519.2
|Tata Power
|369.75
|-1.85
|-0.5
|494.85
|326.25
|118147.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|807.2
|-6.35
|-0.78
|1347.9
|588.25
|97217.92
|Jsw Energy
|556.25
|-13.95
|-2.45
|804.95
|419.1
|97219.63
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹372.60, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹371.60
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹372.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹365.37 and ₹375.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹365.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 2.47%, currently trading at ₹371.60. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 3.08%, also standing at ₹371.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.39%
|3 Months
|-4.88%
|6 Months
|-15.69%
|YTD
|-5.34%
|1 Year
|-3.08%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|375.67
|Support 1
|365.37
|Resistance 2
|379.63
|Support 2
|359.03
|Resistance 3
|385.97
|Support 3
|355.07
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 14.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6863 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 313 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹362.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.30 & ₹363 yesterday to end at ₹371.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.