LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power closed today at ₹370.20, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹371.60

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Highlights : Tata Power stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 371.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.20 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.