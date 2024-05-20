Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 436.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 437.4 and closing at 436.3. The high for the day was 443.4, while the low was 436.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power was 140,994.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3 and the 52-week low is 201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 343,215 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 1.13% to reach 441.25, outperforming its peers. Adani Power's shares are declining, but Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India316.853.51.12317.4172.54294689.63
Adani Power634.75-1.0-0.16651.6214.0244819.27
Tata Power441.254.951.13464.3201.75141067.27
Adani Energy Solutions1043.18.00.771250.0686.9116357.04
JSW Energy598.05.10.86651.55240.098144.46
20 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power trading at ₹441.25, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹436.3

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 438.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 441.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 441.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.13% and is currently trading at 441.25. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 113.25% to 441.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months13.61%
6 Months66.11%
YTD31.36%
1 Year113.25%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.95Support 1433.0
Resistance 2441.6Support 2429.7
Resistance 3444.9Support 3427.05
20 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18785 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.

20 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹436.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 443.4 & 436.4 yesterday to end at 436.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.