Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹437.4 and closing at ₹436.3. The high for the day was ₹443.4, while the low was ₹436.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power was ₹140,994.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3 and the 52-week low is ₹201.75. The BSE volume for the day was 343,215 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 1.13% to reach ₹441.25, outperforming its peers. Adani Power's shares are declining, but Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|316.85
|3.5
|1.12
|317.4
|172.54
|294689.63
|Adani Power
|634.75
|-1.0
|-0.16
|651.6
|214.0
|244819.27
|Tata Power
|441.25
|4.95
|1.13
|464.3
|201.75
|141067.27
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1043.1
|8.0
|0.77
|1250.0
|686.9
|116357.04
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|5.1
|0.86
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹438.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹441.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹441.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.13% and is currently trading at ₹441.25. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 113.25% to ₹441.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.17%
|3 Months
|13.61%
|6 Months
|66.11%
|YTD
|31.36%
|1 Year
|113.25%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.95
|Support 1
|433.0
|Resistance 2
|441.6
|Support 2
|429.7
|Resistance 3
|444.9
|Support 3
|427.05
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹443.4 & ₹436.4 yesterday to end at ₹436.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
