Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹418 and closed slightly higher at ₹418.8. The stock reached a high of ₹423.9 and a low of ₹416.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹134,907.24 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Tata Power's stock has ranged from a low of ₹230.05 to a high of ₹470.85. The trading volume on BSE was 370,175 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.23
|Support 1
|418.03
|Resistance 2
|428.17
|Support 2
|413.77
|Resistance 3
|432.43
|Support 3
|410.83
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 18.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹261.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.9 & ₹416.7 yesterday to end at ₹422.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.