Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹347.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹347.60. The stock reached a high of ₹361 and a low of ₹344.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹114,377.32 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its volatility, as it remains well below its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and above the 52-week low of ₹326.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 396,694 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹360.65. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 4.66%, also standing at ₹360.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.9%
|3 Months
|-10.63%
|6 Months
|-15.37%
|YTD
|-8.78%
|1 Year
|-4.66%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.35
|Support 1
|347.9
|Resistance 2
|370.9
|Support 2
|338.0
|Resistance 3
|380.8
|Support 3
|331.45
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹425.0, 18.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹361 & ₹344.75 yesterday to end at ₹357.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.