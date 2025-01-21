Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹374.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹373.65. The stock reached a high of ₹376.15 and a low of ₹371 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹119,649.50 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹335.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 414,419 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|376.6
|Support 1
|371.4
|Resistance 2
|379.0
|Support 2
|368.6
|Resistance 3
|381.8
|Support 3
|366.2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 414 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹376.15 & ₹371 yesterday to end at ₹374.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.