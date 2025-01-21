Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 373.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 374.45 and closed slightly lower at 373.65. The stock reached a high of 376.15 and a low of 371 during the session. With a market capitalization of 119,649.50 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 335.30. The trading volume on the BSE was 414,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1376.6Support 1371.4
Resistance 2379.0Support 2368.6
Resistance 3381.8Support 3366.2
21 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9950 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 414 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹373.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 376.15 & 371 yesterday to end at 374.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

