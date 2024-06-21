Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 442.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 443, closed at 442.3, with a high of 446.5 and a low of 436.6. The market capitalization stood at 142,010.38 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 464.3 and the 52-week low at 215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 814,936 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1447.82Support 1437.87
Resistance 2452.13Support 2432.23
Resistance 3457.77Support 3427.92
21 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 30.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell5555
21 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12713 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹442.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 446.5 & 436.6 yesterday to end at 442.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

