Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹443, closed at ₹442.3, with a high of ₹446.5 and a low of ₹436.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹142,010.38 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹464.3 and the 52-week low at ₹215.65. The BSE volume for the day was 814,936 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.82
|Support 1
|437.87
|Resistance 2
|452.13
|Support 2
|432.23
|Resistance 3
|457.77
|Support 3
|427.92
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 30.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹446.5 & ₹436.6 yesterday to end at ₹442.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend