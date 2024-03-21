Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 379.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹385.45 and closed at ₹383.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹388.25, while the low was ₹371.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,374.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹433.2 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 676,998 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 10:01:44 AM IST
Tata Power March futures opened at 385.0 as against previous close of 380.45
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 388.5 with a bid price of 389.05 and an offer price of 389.15. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3375. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 67,729,500 shares, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes