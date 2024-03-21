Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 379.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 385.45 and closed at 383.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 388.25, while the low was 371.25. The market capitalization stood at 121,374.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 433.2 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 676,998 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:01:44 AM IST

Tata Power March futures opened at 385.0 as against previous close of 380.45

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 388.5 with a bid price of 389.05 and an offer price of 389.15. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3375. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 67,729,500 shares, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 09:52:43 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42:11 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹389.85, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹379.85

Today, Tata Power stock is priced at 389.85, experiencing a 2.63% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 10 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.14%
3 Months16.04%
6 Months45.0%
YTD14.38%
1 Year87.79%
21 Mar 2024, 09:01:39 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹379.85, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹383.1

Today, Tata Power stock is priced at 379.85 with a decrease of 0.85% and a net change of -3.25.

21 Mar 2024, 08:01:01 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹383.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 676,998 shares with a closing price of 383.1.

