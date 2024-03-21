Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹385.45 and closed at ₹383.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹388.25, while the low was ₹371.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,374.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹433.2 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 676,998 shares traded.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 388.5 with a bid price of 389.05 and an offer price of 389.15. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3375. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 67,729,500 shares, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.
Today, Tata Power stock is priced at ₹389.85, experiencing a 2.63% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 10 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.14%
|3 Months
|16.04%
|6 Months
|45.0%
|YTD
|14.38%
|1 Year
|87.79%
Today, Tata Power stock is priced at ₹379.85 with a decrease of 0.85% and a net change of -3.25.
On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 676,998 shares with a closing price of ₹383.1.
